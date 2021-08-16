Death notices

Monday, August 16, 2021

RIP

 

Jeremiah (Derry) KAVANAGH
Mount Clare Court, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Midleton, Cork

Passed away on 13 August 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of Signa Care, Killerig in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Dominic and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, son-in-law Eamonn, daughter-in-law Maura, grandchildren Orla, Sadhbh, Anna and Ewan, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral and cremation will take place.

