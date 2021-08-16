Munster Rugby offer healthcare workers free tickets for Bath fixture

  • Home >
Monday, August 16, 2021

Munster Rugby have confirmed frontline healthcare workers will be offered free tickets for the club’s upcoming pre-season game against Bath “in recognition of their efforts over the last 18 months”.

The province are due to play the English Premiership side in Thomond Park on Saturday, September 4th at 3pm.

Confirming how the tickets for the game will be distributed, the province said Munster Rugby Supports Club members, season ticket holders and 10-year ticket holders will have received direct details already.

“While the majority of tickets will be allocated across the above groups, Munster Rugby are pleased to offer a number of tickets free of charge to frontline healthcare workers,” a statement on Monday added.

Those wishing to avail of the tickets must follow the steps outlined on the Munster Rugby website, which includes emailing the club and providing relevant staff ID, before 5pm on Friday, August 20th.

“A pair of complimentary tickets will be issued on a first come first served basis,” the release said, adding: “If successful, details on how to secure tickets will be communicated directly.”

Munster Rugby said further tickets for general sale will be reviewed once priority groups have been facilitated during their respective access periods and will not be available to purchase at the ground on the day of the match.

The club notes that the game remains “subject to Government approval as a pilot event” and ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and public health guidelines will apply.

“Should we find that we are unable to accommodate attendees on the day, refunds will be issued,” the statement added.

