Presentation sisters who spent their teaching life in Carlow pass away within weeks

Sr Mary Keary (above) and Sr Catherine O’Byrne (below)

By Charlie Keegan

TWO Presentation Sisters, who spent all their religious teaching with the order in Carlow town, passed away within three weeks of each other.

Sr Mary Keary, in religion Sr Colmcille, died peacefully on Friday 9 July in the care of the sisters and staff of Shalom nursing home, Kilcock, Co Kildare.

Sr Patricia O’Byrne, formerly Eileen O’Byrne, passed away peacefully on Thursday 29 July surrounded by her family and Presentation Sisters in the care of the sisters and staff of Our Lady’s Manor, Dalkey, Co Dublin.

Sr Colmcille, who was aged 83, entered the Presentation Noviciate in Mount St Anne’s, Killenard, Portarlington in 1957 and, following her profession, came to teach in Carlow, first in the Presentation school on Tullow Street and then in Scoil Mhuire gan Smál on Green Lane.

Noted for her quiet disposition and kind, caring nature, Sr Colmcille had a great aptitude for knitting, sewing and craft work.

She loved nothing more than a sing-song and a party. On such occasions, she would demonstrate the Irish dancing she learned as a schoolgirl in her native Clane. The Keary home at Castlebrown was located in the grounds of Clongowes Wood College, outside Clane.

And at Shalom Nursing Home her deep love of reading surfaced when she took control of providing the residents with books – being something of an unofficial librarian.

In Kilcock, she would fundraise for charity and for events like the popular Easter ball.

Sr Colmcille, known as Sr Mary Keary in latter years, had a great devotion to the late Jesuit priest Fr John Sullivan, the subject of Ireland’s first beatification in May 2017. The beatification has brought the Jesuit priest and teacher closer to sainthood. Sr Colmcille attended a number of meetings in this regard down the years, some of which were held in Clongowes Wood College.

The many condolence messages to Sr Colmcille on social media spoke of the popularity she enjoyed throughout her dedicated, dignified, happy religious life.

The funeral Mass for Sr Colmcille took place on Monday12 July in the Church of St Patrick and St Brigid, Clane celebrated by Fr Denis Harrington, former PP Clane, following which she was laid to rest in the local cemetery.

She is survived by her brothers Dermot (USA) and Nicholas, her sisters Breda McCarthy, Bernadette Kelly, Assumpta Flynn and Phil Martin, her sister-in-law Maureen, brothers-in-law Ger, Jim, Charlie and Michael, by nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her Presentation community, extended family and friends.

Sr Patricia O’Byrne, who was a native of Lismolin, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary had celebrated her 93rd birthday on Saturday 17 July, 12 days before her passing.

She entered the Presentation Noviciate at Mount St Anne’s at the age of 18, being one of three young women who entered the order on that day.

Following her profession, Sr Patricia was assigned to teach in Carlow and, like Sr Colmcille, spent all her teaching life between the order’s Tullow Street and Green Lane schools.

A greatly-loved and talented teacher, Sr Patricia had a great love for people. Up to the time of her death, she would enquire about the welfare of children she taught in Carlow and, indeed, about those children’s mothers, whom she would also have taught. Time had not dimmed her memory of the hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Carlow girls she taught.

A deeply charitable woman, Sr Patricia O’Byrne undertook unknown acts of charity for families in need in the Carlow area, these anonymous acts of kindness reflective of her great sense of humanity.

More publicly, she gave long and dedicated service to the work of the Legion of Mary in Carlow.

She had a great sense of fun and would dress up at parties in the convent, having a talent for the stage. Her singing party piece was Little Brown Jug, the tune taken from the film The Glenn Miller Story.

In the latter part of her religious life in Carlow, Sr Patricia lived in the Askea area, beside the parochial house, where she continued the work of God.

Sr Patricia also had a sporting interest and was a keen follower down the years of the Tipperary hurlers, delighting when the Premier County lifted the Liam McCarthy cup. There was plenty of banter with sisters from other hurling counties in the community, but Patricia was well able to hold her own in that regard.

Her death followed a brief illness, bravely borne.

The funeral Mass for Sr Patricia O’Byrne was celebrated in St Coca’s church by her only surviving sibling Fr John O’Byrne, CMF, Botwell, Middlesex, England on Saturday 31 July, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.