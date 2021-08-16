The Borris Festival of Ideas and Writing takes place next weekend

One of Ireland’s favourite literary festivals is taking place LIVE at Borris House, Co Carlow this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday – in person; no screens, no zooms.

So for a very lucky few hundred people, here is who you can come and see on stage:

FRIDAY 20 AUGUST

Sarah Moss – Lord David Puttnam – President Michael D Higgins – Emma Dabiri – Geoff Dyer – Mark O’Connell – Dr. Marie Cassidy – Rob Doyle – John Banville – Liam Cagney – Mary Fitzgerald – Paddy Woodworth – Catherine Farrell – Glenn Patterson. And performances from Stephen James Smith and Junior Brother

SATURDAY 21 AUGUST

Marian Keyes – Professor Luke O’Neill – Amy Huberman – Elaine Feeney – Michael Harding – Sinéad Gleeson – Sarah Moss – Marita Conlon McKenna – Dr. Marie Cassidy – Lord David Puttnam – Suzanne O’Sullivan – Manchan Magan – Sebastian Barry – Christine Dwyer Hickey – Patrick Freyne – Emma Dabiri – Geoff Dyer – Mark O’Connell – Rob Doyle – Glenn Patterson – Paddy Woodworth – Mary Fitzgerald – Lisa Fingleton – Hannah Quinn Mulligan – Olivia O’Leary – Turtle Bunbury – Kevin Mitchell – Roisin Kiberd – Glenn Patterson – Ruarí McKiernan – John Boyne

And performances from Lemoncello – Stephen James Smith – The Carole Nelson Trio – The Daoirí Farrell Trio.

SUNDAY 22 AUGUST

Michael Harding – Zadie Smith– Alex Clarke – David Mitchell – Jim Sheridan – Lisa McInerney –

Patrick Freyne – Caelainn Hogan – Liz Nugent – Dr. Mary McGill – JyellowL – Dr. Marie Cassidy – Shaykh Dr. Umar Al-Qadri – Sue Leonard – Paul Muldoon – Emma Dabiri – Loah – Roja Fazaeli – Mary Fitzgerald – Kathy Sheridan – Darina Allen – Rory O’Connell – Lisa Harding – Nick Laird – Ruari McKiernan – Manchan Magan – Diarmaid Ferriter – Paddy Woodworth – Barry McMahon

And performances from Laura Quirke – Eric de Buitléir – Stephen James Smith

To book tickets, go to the Eventbrite Borris Festival website.