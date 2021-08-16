The Borris Festival of Ideas and Writing takes place next weekend

  • Home >
Monday, August 16, 2021

One of Ireland’s favourite literary festivals is taking place LIVE at Borris House, Co Carlow this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday – in person; no screens, no zooms.

So for a very lucky few hundred people, here is who you can come and see on stage:

FRIDAY 20 AUGUST

Sarah Moss – Lord David Puttnam – President Michael D Higgins – Emma Dabiri – Geoff Dyer – Mark O’Connell – Dr. Marie Cassidy – Rob Doyle – John Banville – Liam Cagney – Mary Fitzgerald – Paddy Woodworth – Catherine Farrell – Glenn Patterson. And performances from Stephen James Smith and Junior Brother

SATURDAY 21 AUGUST

Marian Keyes – Professor Luke O’Neill – Amy Huberman – Elaine Feeney – Michael Harding – Sinéad Gleeson – Sarah Moss – Marita Conlon McKenna – Dr. Marie Cassidy – Lord David Puttnam – Suzanne O’Sullivan – Manchan Magan – Sebastian Barry – Christine Dwyer Hickey – Patrick Freyne – Emma Dabiri – Geoff Dyer – Mark O’Connell – Rob Doyle – Glenn Patterson – Paddy Woodworth – Mary Fitzgerald – Lisa Fingleton – Hannah Quinn Mulligan – Olivia O’Leary – Turtle Bunbury – Kevin Mitchell – Roisin Kiberd – Glenn Patterson – Ruarí McKiernan – John Boyne

And performances from Lemoncello – Stephen James Smith – The Carole Nelson Trio – The Daoirí Farrell Trio.

SUNDAY 22 AUGUST

Michael Harding Zadie Smith– Alex Clarke – David Mitchell – Jim Sheridan – Lisa McInerney –
Patrick Freyne – Caelainn Hogan – Liz Nugent – Dr. Mary McGill – JyellowL – Dr. Marie Cassidy – Shaykh Dr. Umar Al-Qadri – Sue Leonard – Paul Muldoon – Emma Dabiri – Loah –  Roja Fazaeli – Mary Fitzgerald – Kathy Sheridan – Darina Allen – Rory O’Connell – Lisa Harding – Nick Laird –  Ruari McKiernan – Manchan Magan – Diarmaid Ferriter – Paddy Woodworth – Barry McMahon

And performances from Laura Quirke – Eric de Buitléir – Stephen James Smith

To book tickets, go to the Eventbrite Borris Festival website.

