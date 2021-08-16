Woman, 20s, dies after collision between car and truck in Kerry

James Cox

A woman, aged in her 20s, has died following a collision between a car and a truck in Co Kerry this afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a truck that occurred on the N69, Tralee, Co Kerry this at approximately 1.15pm today.

A woman in her 20s, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck did not require medical treatment at the scene.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.