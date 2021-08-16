  • Home >
Young boy seriously injured after being struck by car in Kilkenny

Monday, August 16, 2021

James Cox

A young boy is in serious condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred on Station Road, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny on Sunday evening at approximately 7.50pm.

A young pedestrian boy was struck by a vehicle. The boy was removed from the scene by ambulance and taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in a serious condition. He has since been transferred to Temple Street Hospital. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A forensic collision investigation took place at the scene and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on Station Road, Thomastown on the evening of Sunday and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on (056) 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

