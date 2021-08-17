100k to make Carlow weir passable for fish

Funding of €100,000 has been approved for fisheries conservation on the Barrow in Carlow.

The money will go towards the construction of a rock ramp fish passageway at an impassable weir at Ballinacarrig on the main channel of the River Barrow, Co Carlow. The rock ramp will facilitate the passage of salmon, eels, lamprey, trout and shad to an additional 100 kms of main river channel and 120 kms of tributaries, making easier to migrate.

Over €770,000 altogether was awarded to 17 projects to support fisheries conservation across Ireland, including €100,000 for a project along River Barrow.

Minister Eamon Ryan welcomes funding announcement for conservation projects in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Mayo, Wexford, Westmeath and Wicklow

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency with responsibility for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, is awarding funding to 17 projects in 11 counties under the ‘Habitats and Conservation Scheme 2021’.

Under two separate funds, the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund and the Midland Fisheries Fund, eligible angling clubs, commercial fishermen and fishery owners were invited to apply for financial assistance to support fisheries conservation projects in their local areas.

€774,000 in funding for 17 projects has been approved so far this year, going to projects based in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Mayo, Wexford, Westmeath and Wicklow. Examples include:

construction of rock ramp passageways to make it easier for fish to migrate upstream and downstream of impassable weirs

improvements to water quality by installing fences to stop livestock from entering the river and providing water pumps and troughs for livestock to minimise agricultural impacts

encouraging wild river regeneration by planting native Irish trees and shrubs along riverbanks in combination with fencing

enhancement of spawning and nursery habitats for salmon and sea trout

research to inform and improve national management decisions around sea trout

carrying out catchment-focused feasibility studies, habitat management plans, aquatic invasive species plans and environmental assessments to improve river habitats and species

soft engineering works to help regenerate the land and water adjacent to rivers

The announcement has been welcomed by Minister Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications. The Minister said: “The Habitats and Conservation Scheme 2021 is a great example of proactive conservation and protection of habitats. The scheme will support angling clubs, commercial fishermen and fishery owners in improving habitats, water quality and fish passage at a local grassroots level. The works and studies supported by the scheme will also result in wider benefits for the environment.”

Since 2016, Inland Fisheries Ireland has made more than €4 million available through its various funding schemes, including the two 2021 funds. Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development with Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “Protecting and conserving fish species, like Atlantic Salmon and Sea Trout, is critical to the overall health of our eco-system. Threats like water pollution, climate change and invasive species are all having a damaging impact. Under the Habitats and Conservation Scheme, made possible through fishing licence income, groups all over the country will be working on projects and measures that benefit the conservation of salmon, sea trout and their freshwater habitats.”

Financial assistance under the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund (SSTRCPF total of €744,326) is generated by the sale of salmon and sea trout angling licences and commercial fishing licences in Ireland. The Midlands Fisheries Fund (MFF total of €29,778) is financed through contributions from permit income, received through the Midlands Fisheries Group permit area. To be eligible, applicants to the SSTRCPF must have purchased a valid salmon and sea trout angling licence or a commercial fishing licence or for the MFF, hold a current Midlands Fisheries Group permit.

Further allocations of funding may be announced later in the year and the full list of projects can be seen at www.fisheriesireland.ie.