Annette Fox is named new head of Carlow development partnership

A LEADER in community development and social inclusion has been appointed as the new CEO of Carlow County Development Partnership (CCDP).

The development partnership has announced the appointment of Annette Fox as chief executive officer of the company.

Annette brings expertise developed and applied over 30 years within the private, public and voluntary sectors. Annette has worked with the development partnership for the past seven years, most recently as social inclusion manager.

Annette said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as CEO and am looking forward to working with all communities across Carlow to identify supports, build capacity and develop solutions that work for them. Research will continue to inform our work and consultation will be key. I also have to acknowledge the tremendous skills and resilience shown by the team, who have worked tirelessly throughout Covid and continue to do so.”

Born in UK, Annette grew up in Athy and has been based in Carlow for almost 20 years.

Annette brings a proven track record for developing projects, from concept to full successful delivery, and is well-known in Carlow for her creative and innovative approach to developing community projects with a person-centred approach.

Annette said her approach is one of collaboration and cooperation in achieving common goals underpinned by an ethos of equality and social inclusion.

Annette said she would build on the work done by her predecessor Mary Lawlor over her 19-year tenure to ensure that the development partnership continues to deliver supports to ensure that Carlow continues to be the best place to live, work and do business in.