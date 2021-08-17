Baldoyle developer plans to sell 122 apartments for €46.4m to Council

Gordon Deegan

The Shoreline Partnership has put a price tag of €46.4 million on 122 apartments it is proposing to sell to Fingal County Council for social housing.

Planning documents lodged with Shoreline’s Strategic Housing Development (SHD) detail the €464 million 1,221 unit apartment scheme it is planning for Baldoyle in north Dublin, 10 km north-east of the city centre.

The developers have put a €554,842 price tag on the three-bed apartments and a €427,887 cost on the two-bed apartments it is planning to sell to the Council. The cost of the one-bed apartments to the Council is to be €282,323.

Social housing

The Shoreline Partnership proposal involves the sale of 58 two-bed apartments, 51 one-bed apartments and 13 three-bed apartments.

If and when planning permission is granted, the developers and Fingal County Council will enter negotiations to determine a final price on the residential units.

The Council has proposed the sale as part of its social housing obligations under Part V of the 2000 Planning and Development Act where it is required to provide 10 per cent of new residential developments for social housing.

As part of the overall plan for the 17 acre site, the Shoreline Partnership is proposing to construct 1,221 units across 11 apartment blocks ranging from two to 15 storeys in height.

The units are to be made up of 502 one-bed apartments, 636 two-bedroom apartments, 82 three-bed apartments and one studio.

Planning documents lodged with the application to An Bord Pleanála state that the proposed scheme “makes optimum use of pre-existing infrastructural investment including high quality public transport, roads and open space without compromising residential amenities of future or existing residents”.

The local area plan imposes general building height limits of 4 to 4.5 storeys for the site and consultants for the Shoreline Partnership state that the proposed development, in exceeding the height limits “achieves a significant quantum of residential development on a strategically located site in Dublin, proximate to a high quality public transport route”.

Third parties have until September 9th to make a submission and a decision is due on the scheme in November.