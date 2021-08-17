Body found in van in Co Fermanagh

By Rebecca Black, PA

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body in Co Fermanagh.

The body was found in a van on the Samsonagh Road in Boho early on Tuesday morning.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said officers are working to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a van in Boho pic.twitter.com/kvlUplQhCx — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) August 17, 2021

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death,” they said.

“The Samsonagh Road remains closed at this time while the police investigations continue.”

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew said the death was a “shock” and expressed her condolences.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said: “The local community is in shock following the discovery of a body in a van in Boho, County Fermanagh today.

“My thoughts are with the person’s friends and family at this sad and difficult time.”