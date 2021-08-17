Death notices and funeral arrangements

Stephanie McDonald (née Corrigan)

Killiskey, Ashford, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Slyguff, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, on Sunday 15 August, 2021, at St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin, following a short illness. Predeceased by her parents Bennie and Frances and brother Henry. Sadly missed by her daughter Jennifer and Jennifer’s father Brian, brother Robert, sisters-in-law Betty and Olive and brother-in-law Billy, nieces and nephews Alan, Louise, Shane, Yvonne, Laura and Edwin together with their families and by her extended family, former teaching colleagues and her wide circle of friends.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for family and close frieds (limited to 50 people) will be held on Friday 20 August at 11am in Nun’s Cross Church, Ashford, Co. Wicklow (Eircode A67 WP83), followed by burial in the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd, Lorum, Co. Carlow (Eircode R21 K791) at 2.30pm approximately.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society (www.cancer.ie)