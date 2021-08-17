Enda wrote poetry to cope during lockdowns

Poet Enda McGarth

By Elizabeth Lee

A CARLOW resident who found solace in writing and as a means of coping with the various lockdowns and social restrictions has penned 700 poems since March 2020.

“I started to write poetry to help get through the isolation and boredom during the lockdowns. I wrote my first poem when I was just a child at the age of eight or nine and I’ve been writing since, like screenwriting or songwriting. During the lockdowns, though, the poetry has taken over,” Enda McGarth explained.

The Skerries native has been living in Carlow for the past number of years and has already gotten some of his material published by a Russian publishing house, Horrorscope Press.

Here, he shares one of his poems with Nationalist readers.

Dancing Leaves

sway and pirouette

around me.

Taking my gaze

delighting my eyes

with their movement. They trip and glide

as if there’s a drive behind from something higher. Then they crash and fall like we do sometimes until they rise again

like us

for another dance