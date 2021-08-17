Invitations for Aldi funding now welcome

By Suzanne Pender

Charities and Community Groups across County Carlow are this week being invited to apply for funding through Aldi’s 2021 Community Grants programme.

Aldi will distribute more than 150 €500 bursary grants nationally through the programme to local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services and make a real difference in their local communities.

Four grants will be distributed amongst County Carlow charities and community organisations. Staff from each of Aldi’s Carlow stores will select a charity or community organisation in its local area to award the bursary to, enabling Aldi’s staff to help the local good causes they care about.

Charities wishing to put themselves forward for the bursary donation can apply at their local Aldi store.