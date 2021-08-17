Nurse walks 100 miles to help former patient

By Carmel Hayes

A PORTLAOISE ICU nurse is walking 100 miles to help a former patient who almost died from Covid-19.

Gerard Hosey looked after Gerard ‘Jack’ McHugh in Portlaoise hospital’s intensive care unit, where he was on life support before he was transferred for specialist care to the Mater Hospital, Dublin last April. Overwhelmed by the wonderful care his former patient is receiving in the Mater, the kind-hearted nurse from Carlow decided to step forward in a fundraising 100-mile walk for the Dublin hospital.

Despite his long and challenging hours caring for seriously ill patients in ICU, Gerard is doing regular walks with his wife Liz to reach his target of €1,500. By the middle of last week, he had completed 27 miles and raised almost €1,000.

On his GoFundMe page 100 Miles for the Mater Foundation, Gerard says: ‘‘I am doing the 100 miles for the Mater Foundation as a thank you for the work and care the hospital has given to a young man I looked after in Portlaoise ICU, who suffered badly with Covid-19.

“Thankfully, he is on the road to recovery. Please show me your support by donating what you can.”

People can donate on the GoFundMe page ‘100 Miles for the Mater Foundation/Gerard Hosey’.

One supporter commented: ‘Gerard is an outstanding nurse. We were very lucky with the care our dad received from him years ago in St James’s Hospital. I firmly believe that, without his care and attention to Daddy, we wouldn’t have had a happy outcome. Thank you, Gerard, and may God continue to bless you in your work. You are a truly amazing nurse.’