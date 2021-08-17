Search underway for missing hiker on Connacht’s highest mountain

Sarah Slater

A search is underway on Connacht’s highest mountain for a man who has been reported missing since Monday afternoon.

The man is visiting from the UK and is aged in his mid 30s. He was last heard from on Monday afternoon and when he failed to return from Mweelrea mountain, located just outside Westport, the alarm was raised and a search operation got underway.

A search team is on the mountain again this morning including members of Mayo Mountain Rescue and members of the gardaí.

The Coastguard Sikorsky helicopter has been requested to assist in the search this morning, but is subject to weather conditions, and at present the cloud cover is preventing its assistance in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station at 098-25555.

The search for the man comes after it was warned that there has been a “significant and worrying” rise in the number of people who need to be rescued from high ground in Kerry over the summer months.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue team said they have responded to 36 call outs since June, with 11 in July and 16 so far this month.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, the public relations officer with Kerry Mountain Rescue warned that there will be serious injuries and fatalities on the mountains as more people, some of whom are ill-prepared, take to the hills.

Hill walking

Colm Burke said there had been a “huge increase in numbers” of people hill walking and climbing, something he attributed to more people holidaying at home this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Burke added: “There are a huge amount of people out there who don’t have the knowledge and experience to tackle the hills.”

He pointed out a person in each walking group should be experienced and know the mountain, have a first aid kit, fully-charged phone, a map and a compass.

Mr Burke warned that rain gear, spare clothing, spare food and water, should always be carried in a bag due to weather conditions changing quickly.