Senior citizens group remain closed

By Elizabeth Lee

Askea Senior Citizens group has just announced that the club will remain closed for the foreseeable future and that no meetings, daytrips or outings have been organised for the coming months.

Spokesperson, Marian Heary told The Nationalist that the decision was made reluctantly but with the members’ welfare in mind.

“Askea senior citizens, as you all know, have not been able to have any activities over the last year and more,” Marian said. “After a lot of thought and discussion we are not able to re-open or do anything for the near future. We are not having any day trips or holidays, but if things change and it is safe to do, so we will be up and running as soon as possible.”

“We miss seeing you all and please mind yourselves and stay safe,” Marian concluded.