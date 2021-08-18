  • Home >
  • National News >
  • 10-year-old girl in hospital after collision with car in Antrim

10-year-old girl in hospital after collision with car in Antrim

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

By Rebecca Black, PA

A 10-year-old girl is being treated in hospital following a road crash in Antrim, Northern Ireland.

The girl was involved in a collision with a car in the Carnmoney Road area of Glengormley, Co Antrim, on Monday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said she was taken to hospital where she is receiving treatment for her injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage that could help with inquiries to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 1384 of 17/08/21,” they said.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form at psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Afghan student in Ireland ‘terrified’ for sister’s life after husband worked with US forces

Wednesday, 18/08/21 - 3:39pm

Man sent for trial charged with murder of widow whose body found in Cork forest

Wednesday, 18/08/21 - 1:59pm

Largest delivery of Covid vaccines to date as first doses arrive from Romania

Wednesday, 18/08/21 - 1:44pm