Art exhibition will encapsulate the embryonic journey

By Suzanne Pender

ART that reflects a sense of hope and provides an opportunity to open up about the IVF journey has been unveiled this week, with Carlow among the locations earmarked for its display.

Ireland’s first IVF art collection includes a 14-piece compilation created by Irish artist Laura Steerman of QuaintBaby Art to portray the process of embryo development and was commissioned by leading fertility clinic Sims IVF, which has a clinic in Carlow.

Sims IVF commissioned the series of paintings to give women a sense of hope when visiting the clinic and provide an opportunity for them to open up about their journey through the medium of art. Patients and members of the public were invited to contribute to the artwork by sharing their experiences of fertility treatment and suggesting a colour for inclusion in the painting that best represented their individual journey.

The collection includes one slim-stretch canvas painting of 120cm x 100cm and two square canvases at 61 x 61cm of a blastocyst, a fertilised egg in the IVF journey. The larger pieces are complemented by mini-paintings, highlighting the journey of a blastocyst and the fertilisation process, derived from an embryoscope.

“I began painting baby ultrasounds to colourfully convey the patient’s story behind each blurry black and white photo, before moving into embryoscope images with fertility patients,” said Laura.

“Like ultrasound photos, there is so much more to embryoscope images than might meet the eye, as every painting captures the emotions, experiences, hope and energy in all the fascinating shapes and details. I feel very honoured to create paintings for fertility patients worldwide, to better understand the IVF process, their journey and how this unique tailored artform can support them.

I wanted to link the fertilisation process made visible to the human eye by technology and science with this symbolism, imagery and, of course, brought to life in colour on a canvas. Ultimately the paintings themselves will inspire hope and positivity to all who view the artworks in the Sims IVF clinic – whether it may be as visitors for a first consultation, patients undergoing any stage of IVF treatment or patients coming back for early ultrasounds after a positive pregnancy test,” said Saran, an attorney-turned-artist, a mum and owner of QuaintBaby Art.

The commission for Sims IVF is the largest in Ireland and will be displayed across its four clinics, including Carlow, Clonskeagh and Swords in Dublin and Cork.

“This project with Sims IVF really resonated with me, because as someone who is passionate about maternal mental health and wellbeing, I am fascinated by art as a form of therapy in alleviating anxiety and promoting healing. The journey to parenthood can be a testing time emotionally, physically and mentally. From my own experience, it is good to reach out, talk and you will find a village of support. By involving patients in the development of the collection, we wanted to encourage people to talk and share their experience,” said Laura.

Aoife Breslin, group marketing and communications manager at Sims IVF, said: “In Sims IVF, our patients are always at the forefront of everything we do and we were delighted to involve our patients in this exciting project. We are delighted with the final artwork from Laura Steerman, which will offer a unique experience for visitors to our clinics, as they can enjoy Ireland’s first IVF art collection.”

The embryo art collection will be initially on display for clinic patients only, due to Covid-19 restrictions. To view the collection in full, please visit www.sims.ie