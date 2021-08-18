Barbecue and music on Saturday in the Barrow Valley Activities Hub

The Barrow Valley Activities Hub in Graignamanagh

By Elizabeth Lee

BARBECUE grills, stretch tents and several statues of the Child of Prague are being prepared ahead of the open-air family day that’s taking place in Graignamanagh at the weekend.

The Barrow Valley Activities Hub nestles on the bank of the river, just beside the Barrow bridge that links the town with Tinnahinch.

It’s the venue for the family day that’s taking place from 2pm to 6pm on Saturday afternoon, weather permitting.

Live bands, including members of the local men’s shed group, will provide the musical entertainment, while people are invited to use the on-site barbecuing facilities. There will be plenty of shelter from the elements, if needed, in the form of massive stretch tents, but people are advised to dress accordingly.

The Barrow Valley Activities Hub is a recently-developed facility that’s a site for camper vans as well as canoeists and kayakers, who travel along the river. It used to be assessed only from a road beside the bridge, which caused problems for traffic flow in the town, but there’s now a new access route from the New Ross roundabout.

There’s a main building that houses facilities such as toilets, showers, lockers, a kitchen area, classrooms and meeting rooms. The whole idea for the hub was the brainchild of the Barrow Valley Community Development (BVCD), assisted by LEADER. The company was established in 2011 to promote recreation tourism in the Barrow Valley and, in particular, to develop Graignamanagh as a hub for activities such as kayaking and canoeing, walking and cycling trails, regattas and other watery adventures. Not only does the hub provide facilities for visitors and tourists, it will be the centre for the Waterways College, which will teach water-based education courses.

Though the building has been open since 2018, it’s being officially launched on Sunday by local man, minister Malcolm Noonan of the Green Party. Officials from Kilkenny County Council, LEADER and other stakeholders will also attend.