Council plaque in memory of Carlow’s forgotten children

A PLAQUE is to be erected at Carlow Town Hall to remember all deceased infants and children that have been buried in known and unknown areas in Carlow. The vote by Carlow Municipal District councillors follows efforts by a local group of state and Church abuse survivors and supporters to research and highlight unmarked graves. Carlow is believed to be the first council in Ireland to approve such a plaque.

Historically, babies that died before being baptised could not be buried in consecrated ground. In Carlow town, it is known that babies were buried outside the old cemetery walls off the Athy Road, in what is now a green area. The remains of babies and children also lay in cemeteries like St Mary’s that are not marked, or not adequately marked, including some of the 120 babies and children that died at the former Sacred Heart Home and Hospital between 1923 and 1953.

Survivor group member Mary Dunlevy Greene welcomed the development. “It’s great that Carlow is to be the first council in the country to step up to the plate and acknowledge this happened … I am really very proud they have done this and committed to do this.”

However, Ms Dunlevy Greene said the main focus would be for plaques to be placed at unmarked areas where babies are known to be buried. “Our priority is still the graves and finding the truth. It’s our history, and the truth must be told.”

Information about these areas was frustratingly slow to come in for the group and there is still much not yet known about the scale of burial sites.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council Ken Murnane made the proposal at last month’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, and it received unanimous support from council colleagues.

He said: “It’s a dark chapter in history. For me, to have it in the town hall, it will mark it forever. As long as the town hall is there, it will be remembered. Gardens of remembrances are lovely, but the town hall is the town hall.”

The plaque inscription would read ‘Erected in memory of all children who died, before, during or after birth who are buried in all cemeteries and in other known or unknown areas throughout the county of Carlow. God holds each one of them in the palm of his hand. RIP.’

Ms Dunlevy Greene said she hoped other county councils in Ireland would follow suit working with local survivor groups.