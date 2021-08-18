Death notices and funeral arrangements

Amanda Kinsella

Bennekerry, Carlow

Suddenly, following an accident. Beloved daughter of Michael and Patricia and loving sister of David and Aishling. Amanda will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, sister, brother, partner Brendan Galvin and the Galvin Family, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends, work colleagues in Bahrain and all her friends in the GAA Community.

May Amanda Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, Amanda’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 2.00p.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, (max. 50 people in church) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time.

The funeral cortège will leave Amanda’s home on Thursday at 1.40p.m. en route to the church, those who wish to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Amanda’s Funeral Mass at 2.00p.m. may be viewed on the following link:

https://livecamireland.ie/live-webcams/st-marys-church-bennekerry/