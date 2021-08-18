Gardaí renew appeal for information after woman’s death in Donegal

Sarah Slater

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information regarding an incident in which a young teacher died after falling from a moving bus in Co Donegal last week.

Amanda Kinsella (27) fell from the bus at Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap, outside Donegal town at about 3.45pm on Friday afternoon.

It is understood the teacher, a native of Bennekerry, Co Carlow, was travelling in the bus carrying wedding guests when she stood up to get something. Ms Kinsella is said to have fallen against the door of the vehicle and was struck by a passing vehicle.

She was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin but died on Friday evening. A forensic examination of the scene was carried out by Gardaí.

The Carlow woman was reported home for a summer break from the Middle East where she was working, which including attending the wedding.

Appeal

Officers have said they have already had a “phenomenal response” to their appeal for information about the incident.

However, they are calling on anyone who was travelling on the N15 at Barnesmore Gap between 3.30pm and 4pm who may have dashcam footage to contact gardaí in Donegal town on 074-974 0190 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666 111.

Ms Kinsella is due to be buried on Thursday following Mass at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Bennekerry.

Her funeral notice on Rip.ie says she is survived by her parents, Michael and Patricia and her siblings, David and Aisling.

The notice continues: “Amanda will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, sister, brother, partner Brendan Galvin and the Galvin family, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends, work colleagues in Bahrain and all her friends in the GAA community.”

The funeral cortege will leave the young woman’s home at 1.40pm on Thursday and her family have requested that anyone who wishes to line the route may do so, but in a safe and socially-distanced manner.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a maximum of 50 people can attend the funeral.