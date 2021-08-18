Heartbreak as Amanda loses life in freak accident

By Elizabeth Lee

“AMANDA loved life and lived it to the full. She loved adventure and travelling and made friends wherever she went. She was always smiling and so lovely. We were so proud of her,” Amanda Kinsella’s heartbroken father Michael told The Nationalist.

Amanda, a gifted footballer and teacher, had returned home to Bennekerry on holiday from Bahrain and was attending a wedding on Friday when a freak accident took her life. The wedding party had been travelling in a bus across Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap in Co Donegal when Amanda stood up to get something and fell against the bus’s door, falling onto the road where she was hit by a passing van. She was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, but her injuries were fatal and she passed away later on Friday, leaving behind a heartbroken family and community.

In a cruel twist of fate, Amanda only received a last-minute invite to the wedding after Covid-19 regulations were changed to allow more people to attend ceremonies. Amanda’s long-term partner, Kerryman Brendan Galvin, hadn’t attended the wedding, such was the limited number of people allowed to go.

Amanda was the youngest daughter of Patricia and Michael ‘Mono’ Kinsella from Bennekerry and the youngest sister of Aisling and David.

Amanda was a gifted footballer and was part of the Bennekerry/Tinryland team that won three county championship titles in a row from 2015 to 2017. She also won an All-Ireland senior A College Cup with St Leo’s College, Carlow, where she attended secondary school.

She grew up in a family steeped in GAA, with her dad winning county titles with Palatine GFC, and as a young girl she also played for Pal before joining the women at Bennekerry/Tinryland. After sitting her leaving certificate in St Leo’s College, she attended St Patrick’s College, Drumcondra, where she trained to be a teacher.

Ever the adventuress, she left Ireland after getting her degree, living first in Oman and then in Bahrain. She continued her life-long passion for football when she lived in the Middle East, fostering friendships and using her spare time to either travel back to Ireland to play for her home team or to go on further travels.

“Amanda loved going on adventures and travelled all over the world. She visited Nepal, Hong Kong, India, Moscow … she loved it,” her father said.

The news of her death has dealt a huge blow to her family, the close-knit community of Bennekerry and to GAA communities across Co Carlow and beyond, stretching as far as the Middle East.

Poignantly, some of her teammates from Bennekerry/Tinryland Ladies Football Club reached the All-Ireland Junior Championship semi-final on Sunday when they beat a Limerick side. There was a minute’s silence before the game in memory of Amanda.

Afterwards, Aoibhinn Gilmartin, captain of the county team, articulated the feelings within the team. “A lot of the Tinryland players today were really close to her. They showed unbelievable strength today. A lot of them were in tears before and after the game, but somehow managed to pull through and give an unbelievable performance. The likes of Ruth (Bermingham), Cliodhna (Ní Shé) and Minnie (Niamh Kelly) and Nuala (Mohan) all really pushed through today.”

As news of Amanda’s death filtered through, tributes to the beautiful, life-embracing young woman poured in. Bennekerry/Tinryland Ladies Football Club posted on their Facebook page: ‘Our Bennekerry/Tinryland family and community are deeply saddened and devastated to hear the news of the utterly tragic passing of club mate Amanda Kinsella. Our hearts are broken. We can’t begin to describe how beautiful, talented and truly amazing she was. We offer our deepest sympathies to her parents Mono and Patricia and siblings Aisling and David. A superstar 100 times over, we will never ever forget her. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.’

Amanda also made a lasting impact in GAA clubs through the Middle East, and the Arabian Celts club in Bahrain posted on their Facebook page: ‘Amanda was just a fantastic person – on and off the pitch. Kind, funny and full of fun and adventure. She will be sadly missed by all in Bahrain who were lucky enough to know her. Our thoughts, love and deepest sympathies are with her family – her parents, her sister Aisling and her brother David and her partner Brendan, along with her extended family and many friends in Ireland, Bahrain and around the world.’

The Clann na hOman also posted on Facebook: ‘On behalf of Clann na hOman players and supporters – both past and present – along with the Oman Irish Society, we extend heartfelt sympathies to Amanda’s parents, siblings Aisling and David, her partner Brendan and extended family. We also send our condolences to her colleagues and teammates in Bahrain with Arabian Celts, her local club of Bennekerry/Tinryland Ladies Football Club and those involved with Carlow Ladies LGFA. Amanda was both an inspirational figure on the field and greatly admired off it.’

As a mark of respect, the Tinryland GFC executive meeting on Friday evening was adjourned, while flags flew at half-mast at the clubhouse over the weekend. A minute’s silence was observed prior to the senior challenge match played in Rathcrogue on Sunday.

The community of Bennekerry has been rallying around the heartbroken Kinsella family as they await the arrival of several family members home from abroad.

“This was such an awful tragedy, that such a radiant woman with such a bright future should get cut short in such an untimely manner. Hopefully, the community will be able to offer support to the family in these tough times,” cllr Fergal Browne, a neighbour of the Kinsellas, told The Nationalist.

Cllr Andrea Dalton also offered her deepest sympathies to the family and remembered Amanda as someone who “lit up the room when she walked in. She had such a big, beautiful smile. She was beautiful inside and out, she lived her life to the max. People were instantly drawn to her and her parents were so proud of her”.

Amanda will be missed by her heartbroken parents Mono and Patricia, sister Aisling, brother David, partner Brendan Galvin and his family, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends, work colleagues in Bahrain and all her friends in the GAA community.

Amanda’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at pm. in St Mary’s Church, Bennekerry, (max. 50 people in church) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral cortège will leave Amanda’s home on Thursday at 1.40p.m. en route to the church, those who wish to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Amanda’s Funeral Mass at 2.00p.m. may be viewed on the following link:

https://livecamireland.ie/live-webcams/st-marys-church-bennekerry/