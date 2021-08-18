Increased Covid cases force further restrictions at St Luke’s

By Suzanne Pender

St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny has this evening issued a statement confirming that it is temporarily suspending hospital visiting due to increased infection control measures required at this time for Covid-19.

The new measure of temporarily suspending hospital visiting is effective immediately however exception is given to those visiting the maternity unit.

The statement indicates that St Luke’s General Hospital and ED/AMAU is “extremely busy, and delays are being experienced presently”.

They point out that visiting will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances such as:

· End Of Life Non-Covid-19 Patient – only two nominated relatives only;

· End Of Life Covid-19 Patient – only one nominated relative utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.;

· Critically ill patient (Only two nominated relatives only);

· One parent only will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any time.

· Children should not visit the hospital.

· The situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis and any further changes will be advised.

“There are a number of Covid and non-Covid-19 patients presenting to the ED. We ask the public to consider their care options, if possible. Please consult with your GP or pharmacist before attending ED in St Luke’s General Hospital. However, if urgent care is required, patients should attend the hospital,~” the statement read.

“We advise patients to only attend the hospital ED if absolutely necessary and to not bring children (unless the children are ill). St Luke’s General Hospital would like to assure people that anyone seriously injured or ill will be assessed and treated as a priority.”

The hospital also would like to remind the general public that anyone who is experiencing Covid-19 like symptoms (see below) to please contact their GP in the first instance. Please avoid coming directly to ED if you feel you might need to be treated for Covid-19 or you wish to have a test.

Getting an early diagnosis from your GP means you can get the help you need and take steps to avoid spreading the virus, if you have it.

Covid 19 symptoms

A new cough – this can be any kind of cough.

Fever (high temperature – 38 degrees Celsius or above)

Shortness of breath or breathing difficulties

Loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

“The management of St Luke’s General Hospital would like to thank the public for their continued support and apologises for the inconvenience to patients and their families at this time,” the statement concluded.