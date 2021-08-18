Largest delivery of Covid vaccines to date as first doses arrive from Romania

By Dominic McGrath, PA

The HSE has taken its largest delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to date, after more than half a million doses arrived, including ones purchased from Romania.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid confirmed the largest weekly delivery seen so far comprised some 540,000 doses.

“This was hugely boosted by the first tranche of a total of 700,000 Romanian-reallocated vaccines. It’s key that we get to the smaller percentages of people now unvaccinated,” he said on Twitter.

Today we received our biggest weekly delivery of vaccines to this country of over 540,000 doses. This was hugely boosted by the first tranche of a total of 700,000 Romanian reallocated vaccines. It’s key that we get to the smaller percentages of people now unvaccinated @HSELive pic.twitter.com/XCd3WczE7c — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 18, 2021

It comes as nearly 83 per cent of adults in Ireland are fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures.

Brian MacCraith, chair of the High Level Task Force on Covid-19 Vaccination, said on Twitter on Wednesday that 6.46 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 82.8 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated, while 90 per cent have received at least a single dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Some 75 per cent of the population aged over 12 are fully vaccinated.

The success of Ireland’s vaccine programme has repeatedly been praised by health officials, with Irish children aged between 12 and 15 receiving a Covid-19 vaccine for the first time last weekend.

VACCINATION UPDATE 💉 >90% of adults have received at least 1 vaccine dose 💉 ~83% of adults fully vaccinated 💉 >75% of eligible population (12+) fully vaccinated 💉 6.46m vaccine doses administered to date@HSELive#ForUsAll#DoChách pic.twitter.com/oS0pSW0Sbj — Brian MacCraith (@muirtheimhne) August 18, 2021

It comes as the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that 111 people contracted Covid-19 in a healthcare setting in the last 14 days – 0.5 per cent of the total cases recorded.

Almost half of the 23,487 cases recorded over the two-week period – 11,179 – were caused by a close contact with a confirmed case, while 7,404 cases were attributed to community transmission.