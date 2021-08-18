15 deaths reported in the last week as 1,861 new cases confirmed

Kenneth Fox

The number of patients in hospital and ICU with Covid-19 continues to increase, as a further 1,861 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said as of 8am today, 249 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 54 people n ICU with the virus.

They said in the past week a total of 15 deaths from Covid-19 have been reported, which brings the total number of deaths in Ireland to 5,074.

Speaking this evening, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said: “The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital and ICU has continued to increase in recent weeks.

“At the moment, 43 per cent of patients with Covid-19 in ICU are aged less than 50 years of age. This is a stark reminder to all of us to continue to adhere to the public health guidance and to ensure to receive both doses of Covid vaccine as soon as it offered.”

Regarding the vaccine rollout he said Ireland has seen a very high vaccination figures in our population, particularly in the over 60s cohort who were offered their vaccines first.

He added “Unfortunately, incidence of disease is increasing across all age groups. Covid-19 vaccines are ensuring that those who are fully vaccinated are protected from the severe illness and poor outcomes related to this disease. For every fully vaccinated confirmed case of Covid-19, we know that vaccines are preventing about four other cases.

“We have shown time and time again in this country that we can break the chains of transmission of Covid-19 and continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones by supporting one another to adhere to the public health advice.”