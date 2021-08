Burnside Autocyl are seeking an extension to their premsies at the Tullow Business Park. The hyrdaulic cyclinder manufacturer has applied to Carlow County Council for a single storey extension to north and east elevations of existing office area at its Tullow Business Park, Tullowbeg, Tullow. The application was submittted this week and is currently at pre-validation stage in the planning process with no date yet fixed for a decision.