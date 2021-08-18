Special award for brave Seán, whose positivity is an inspiration

By Suzanne Pender

A DETERMINED and courageous Tullow boy has been the inspiration behind a special award to be presented this year by charity group Tullow Marathon Runners. Seán Sheppard (12) from Ouragh, Tullow will be presented with the ‘Young Inspirational Award’ by the group on Sunday 3 October in recognition of his positive outlook and terrific resolve, despite living with a serious life-long condition.

The only child of Liam and Anne Sheppard, Seán has the metabolic condition Glutaric Aciduria Type 1 (GA1), which means his body is unable to break down three amino acids. Without treatment, the condition can have serious, life-threatening consequences.

Seán’s treatment involves a protein-restricted diet, along with daily medication and dietary supplements. Every morsel Seán consumes is weighed, measured and noted, making his daily diet very limited – a huge sacrifice that most children never have to consider.

“When he was diagnosed originally at nine months’ old, he was very sick and over the years he has spent a huge amount of time in Temple Street, but now he’s fantastic … super-well,” said his proud mum Anne.

“He goes to school in Ardattin NS and plays football with St Patrick’s. He is a great chap – he just gets up and gets on with it. We’re just blessed to have him,” she adds.

Active Seán absolutely adores the outdoor life and even has his own vegetable patch, keeps his own hens and loves helping his dad on the farm.

“People look at Seán and maybe don’t realise what goes on behind the scenes, but everything he eats we have to know about. His flour and milk come from the chemists; he can’t eat too much or too little and no more that 32g of protein a day. It’s very hard, but Seán never complains and never puts a morsel into his mouth that he wouldn’t let you know about … he’s absolutely great,” said Anne.

Along with presenting Seán with his well-deserved award, Tullow Marathon Runners, led by local man Brendan Dowling, will donate funding to 18 different charities on 3 October.

Throughout the year, members of Tullow Marathon Runners have been busy fundraising. Despite the cancellation of the Dublin marathon again in 2021, each athlete will take on their own local run, while the public can support their terrific efforts by donating through Tullow Credit Union under their name Tullow Marathon Runners.

Tullow Marathon Runners would also like to thank Anne and John Duffy, the main sponsors of the trophies.

Over the years, thousands of euros and numerous charities have benefited from Tullow Marathon Runners, among them St Brigid’s Ward at Temple Street, where Seán spent many months as a young child and still attends regularly for check-ups.

Seán’s determination, kindness and positivity has had a huge impact on the hospital and even managed to convince an anonymous donor to purchase vital equipment.

Anne explains that some years ago Seán wrote a letter to the hospital management urging them to buy a machine that supports children using a cannula – a line or drip that’s inserted into the body, also known as Freddie. Seán’s persuasive letter was subsequently read by ‘a very famous person’, who then kindly made a large donation to the hospital to purchase the machine.

“We never found out who it was, but we were told it was a very famous person,” says Anne.