Aldi creates 25 new jobs with opening of 148th Irish store

James Cox

Aldi’s nationwide expansion continues today with the opening of its new store in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, creating 25 permanent jobs in the local area.

Located on Lagore Road close to the town centre, the store was officially opened by Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English. The new store is Aldi’s seventh to open in Meath, and 148th in Ireland.

New store design

The new store boasts a large shop floor spanning 1,152 metres squared, wide aisles and hi-spec fixtures and fittings. There are also 91 car park spaces available to customers in Dunshaughlin, along with 15 bicycle rack stands.

Aldi’s Dunshaughlin store will also provide access to nine electric vehicle-charging points for customers, two of which will be accessible spaces. Aldi has also invested in ventilation heat recovery, which will be used to power underfloor heating, in addition to solar panel energy.

Speaking at the store opening, Daniel Groome, Aldi Dunshaughlin store manager said: “Our new Dunshaughlin store is fantastic news for local shoppers! The spacious design means it is easier for customers to pick up what they need, and our aim is to ensure the very best customer shopping experience. From all the staff here at the new store, we hope everyone has a chance to pop in an avail of our great savings and pick up some of our award-winning products at unbeatable prices!”

Investment

Welcoming Aldi’s arrival in Dunshaughlin, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien Englishs said: “The last 18 months has been very challenging for our retail sector so it’s great to see Aldi show the confidence to continue to invest in Ireland and open new stores. Aldi’s new Dunshaughlin store is a fantastic addition to the town and I’ve no doubt will play a central role in the retail fabric of the town for years to come.”

“Aldi staff, like all retail workers in Ireland, really stepped up when it mattered most over the past 18 months providing an essential service to their local communities. I would like to thank them for their dedication and their remarkable contribution during the pandemic.”