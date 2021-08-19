Brian’s poignant snap wins runner-up spot in TV photo contest

By Suzanne Pender

CAPTURING the heart-warming smile of his beloved dad has earned national honours for a budding local snapper.

Brian Flynn from Carlow was recently announced a runner-up in Ireland AM’s Camera Club contest, which was sponsored by Maxol. The photographic competition called for viewers nationwide to capture black and white photos of people, places or occasions that have been part of their lives over the years.

Brian’s heart-warming image of his late father, a smiling Mick Flynn, struck a chord with Camera Club judge Jenny McCarthy and secured his place as a finalist, for which he received a €500 fuel voucher.

Brian’s photo of his beloved dad is now on display at Maxol, O’Brien Road, Carlow.

“Our service stations have been located in the heart of many communities around Ireland for the last 100 years and, in recognition of this, we wanted to do something to celebrate Ireland’s historic towns, villages and communities,” said Maxol Group CEO Brian Donaldson.

“We’d like to extend our warm congratulations to Brian and to all our finalists; we were blown away by the quality and variety of photos submitted. As a privately-owned Irish business, we really value the people and places that make our communities special to us,” he added.

Maxol is Ireland’s largest family-owned forecourt retailer and 2020 marked its centenary year.