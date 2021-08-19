Carlow Fire Service appeal for people to close doors at night

Close before your doze. That was the message from Carlow County Fire Service recently who highlighted the importance of closing your home’s internal doors at night.

The fire service vividly showed the difference closing a door made with two rapidly different photos, either side of a door.

On their Instagram page, the fire service posted: “Close before you doze … the importance of closing bedroom doors before you go to sleep was clearly highlighted at a domestic house fire Carlow firefighters attended a number of weeks ago.

“These pictures show the two sides of the same door in a domestic house where a fire broke out. Closed doors can reduce fire growth, limit damage to your home, keep temperatures down, and can even save your life if you become trapped.”