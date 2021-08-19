Death notices and funeral arrangements

Joseph (Joe) Coleman

Pollerton Big, Carlow, (Retired Irish Life) formerly of Monkstown, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

On 17 August 2021 at home in his 91st year. Predeceased by his wife Dolores, daughter Philomena and son-in-law James. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Majella, son Fergus, daughter-in-law Jackie, grandsons Declan and Shane, great-grandson Patrick, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Owing to Government guidelines a restricted Funeral for family will take place. Reception Service on Thursday evening at 7pm in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Funeral Mass on Friday morning (Max 50 persons) at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Both services may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam using this link

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Anna Marie (Babs) Doyle (née Kavanagh)

Carrignafecka, Garryhill, Carlow

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at St.Brigid’s Ward, St.Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown. Pre deceased by her husband Paddy and her daughter-in-law Brigid. Beloved mother of Patricia, John, Martin and Kenneth. Deeply regretted by her daughter, sons, grandchildren, Patrick and Cathy, Conor and Aaron, Katie, Anna and Jack, daughters-in-law Eleanor and Triona sisters Hannah (Cissie), Betty and Eileen, brother-in-law Martin, and cousin Tom Murphy, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May Babs gentle soul rest in peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, Bab’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St.Lazerian’s Church, Drumphea (max 50 people) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget (Breeda) McGannon (née O’Reilly)

6 Geraldine Road, Athy, Kildare / Hacketstown, Carlow / Rathdangan, Wicklow

(Recently of Hamilton Lodge, Rathdangan, Co. Wicklow). Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Cherished mother of Michael, John, Paddy and Susanna. Loving grandmother of Róisín, Shane, Ciarán, Laura, Louise, Thomas, Cathal and Seán. Deeply regretted by her son-in-law Mick, daughters-in-law Noreen and Christina, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Friday 20 August in St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy.

Veronica (Vera) Robinson

2 Sleaty Park View, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of Clommullion, Athy, Co.Kildare, passed away peacefully, on 18 August 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved partner of Willie.

She will be sadly missed by her loving partner, sons Graham, Georgie and Nathan, grandchildren, former husband George, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Vera Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Vera’s Funeral Mass (limited to 50 people) will take place on Friday at 11.30am in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Funeral afterwards to Sleaty New Cemetery.

Vera’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/