Historic Bunclody forge is brought back to life

THE historic Nolan’s forge in Bunclody was brought back to in life in spectacular fashion last week.

The forge had been family-run from 1885 until 1992 when Martin Nolan, a seventh-generation farrier and blacksmith, passed away. The forge, on Foundry Lane, Bunclody, had fallen into dereliction until substantial restoration work was done by the Kelly family, led by builder Liam.

The restored forge was unveiled last Wednesday with farriers and blacksmith demonstrations and hundreds attending over the course of the evening. Farrier Finn O’Driscoll and blacksmiths PJ Rellis and Darren Sweeney brought back many memories by showcasing their skills.

“It’s about keeping Martin’s memory alive and the forge business,” said Liam Kelly.

There are fond memories of the forge, and of Martin, among several generations in Bunclody

“It had a special place in my heart and those who were reared around,” said Liam. “We all did time in the forge blowing the bellows. We used to walk to school in the morning and Martin would be there. Coming back home for lunch, there would be three or four horses there every day, an ass or genet.’’

One farmer who attended the opening recalled going to school and dropping off an ass to be shod and then picking it up for the trip home.

It was also a social spot, with farmers gathered around smoking pipes and conversations that would stretch into the evening.

Liam recalled: “He was a man happy in his work. Martin had a tenor voice, so it wasn’t unusual to hear him singing at the top of his lungs to the rhythm and tune of the animal.’’

Some of the historic forge pieces are still in place, while a host of forge items have been donated by people from the area.

There was sheep shearing at the forge opening with a century-old, hand-held sheep shear belonging to Jimmy White and the shearing itself was carried out by PJ Kehoe, Norman Livingston and David Crane.

Peter Foley, John Murphy and Tony Hyland showcased various crafts, including timber and copper.

The long-term aim is that the forge will become part of a walking trail in south Carlow and north Wexford and an attraction for local visitors. However, there is an open mind about the use of the forge and how it could benefit the community, with the possibility of running classes also being raised.