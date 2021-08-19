Information evening with the faculty of lifelong learning at IT Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

ARE you thinking of returning to education this year? Now is an ideal time to develop a new skill or to upgrade your existing expertise, given the speed at which work and how to work is changing.

IT Carlow’s faculty of lifelong learning provides a wide range of internationally recognised courses across a variety of disciplines and award levels. This includes courses funded by the Springboard+ and July Stimulus initiatives.

The college is one of the largest providers of higher education lifelong learning (LLL) programmes in the country. LLL enrolments currently account for more than 51% of its total learner population and the faculty operates across Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow campuses

The lifelong learning team at IT Carlow will host an online information evening on Tuesday 24 August from 7pm to 8pm about the full range of LLL courses on offer. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the variety of courses available, eligibility criteria and the application process. The information session will be followed by a live Q&A, where the team will answer queries. Registration is via itcarlow.ie/study/lifelong-learning/information-evening.htm

Springboard+ offers up to 90%-funded third-level college places on a part-time basis to jobseekers and returners, offering the chance to study part-time while continuing to work. Courses available include the MSc in pharmaceutical regulatory affairs, higher diploma in business international business, certificate in purchasing strategy (free), BSc in energy management (buildings) and certificate in web design. Participants can embark on a lifelong learning journey while maintaining their professional commitments, emerging with new skillsets for their future work endeavours.

As part of the government’s announcement on the July Stimulus package on 24 July 2020, additional funding was allocated for higher education skills-related programmes. The faculty of lifelong learning has received funding to run 11 modular (ten credit modules) programmes, beginning next month. Learners can take up to three courses from the list of funded programmes provided there is no overlap on the timetable.

Courses include industrial microbiology and biopharmaceuticals; construction project management; CAD and 3D modelling (free); health wellbeing and nutrition (free); effective leadership and change management; and organisational psychology and behaviour.