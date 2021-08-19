Nominations open for volunteer awards

By Elizabeth Lee

CALLING all communities! The Volunteer Ireland Awards have just opened for nominations and are looking for communities to name someone who’s made a big difference to local lives through their volunteer work.

The awards recognise the immense contribution volunteers make to communities across Ireland, with one outstanding volunteer being named Christine Buckley Volunteer of the Year.

“The response throughout the Covid-19 pandemic is a testament to the remarkable generosity of spirit among volunteers,” said Helen Rothwell, Carlow Volunteer Centre manager. “We are so fortunate to have a wonderful cohort of volunteers in Carlow, who make such a valuable contribution to our community. Both in challenging times and all year round, volunteers continuously step forward to help neighbours, friends and family while engaging with community organisations. The Volunteer Ireland Awards are an opportunity to celebrate their commitment and show our appreciation.”

Minister of state for community development and charities Joe O’Brien said: “I know at first hand the importance of volunteering for the benefit of our society and I am delighted to support this year’s Volunteer Ireland Awards. If you know a volunteer that makes a difference, please nominate them for a Volunteer Ireland Award.”

Healthy Ireland has once again partnered with Volunteer Ireland to support the awards and it says the importance of volunteering for health and wellbeing is more apparent than ever.

The awards are open to volunteers of all ages in the Republic of Ireland and there are 12 categories, including a Covid-19 section, which recognises the incredible contribution of volunteers throughout the pandemic. One nominee will be named the Christine Buckley Volunteer of the Year.

Each person nominated will receive a special thank you card from Volunteer Ireland. The awards will be held in December, subject to public health guidelines at the time. Nominations are open and can be made online https://volunteer.submit.com/

Anyone can nominate a volunteer, and the 12 categories are:

• Arts, Culture and Festivals

• Campaigning and Activism

• Children and Youth

• Environmental and Animal Care

• Health and Wellbeing

• Safety and Emergency Services

• Social Inclusion and Community Support

• Sports and Recreations

• Covid-19

• Small Group (3-20 volunteers)

• Large Group (20-plus volunteers)

• Volunteer Manager

There is also a special commendation for Volunteer Manager of the Year, which can be a paid or voluntary position. All awardees are automatically eligible for the overall Volunteer of the Year Award. Nominations close at midnight on Sunday 10 October and can be made online at https://volunteer.submit.com/. The winners will be honoured at the Volunteer Ireland Awards on Friday 3 December.