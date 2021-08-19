Pet owners urged to spay their cats and kittens

By Suzanne Pender

THE ISPCA is urging pet owners to spay or neuter their cats and kittens as early as possible to prevent accidental and unwanted litters.

Many ISPCA-rescued cats are left behind when their owners moved house or were no longer willing to look after them. In other cases, cats and kittens were dumped, lost or their owners had sadly passed away.

In some cases, cats were starving and scavenging to survive trying to feed their newborn kittens. Sadly, their offspring becomes feral, not having any human interaction, and they will continue to multiply unless we can stop the cycle.

With an estimated 200,000 feral cats indiscriminately breeding, the overpopulation problem is a serious welfare concern in Ireland, as feral cats continue to breed across the country. Many of these cats are sick and become injured due to fighting.

The ISPCA is encouraging members of the public who are in contact with a feral cat colony to take part in a community initiative and trap, neuter and return (TNR) to tackle the issue and reduce the cat overpopulation problem in their area.

Kittens can become active at young as 16 weeks’ old and they can have as many as three litters a year. By having cats and kittens neutered and spayed (when of age), it will prevent accidental litters of kittens from being born.

The charity is urging the public to consider the positive benefits of getting their cats and kittens spayed or neutered and is encouraging animal lovers to talk to their vet as soon as possible to get this simple procedure done.

The ISPCA also encourages all cat owners to microchip their cats in the event that they get lost, as this is universally recognised as the best way to make your pet permanently identifiable. Cats are known to hide in vehicles and can end up far from home. Having your cat microchipped is the best option to be reunited with your beloved pet, should this happen.

The ISPCA and its affiliated member societies also provide support for members of the public looking to undertake TNR in their areas, as do a number of other organisations around the country. For more information, contact your local animal rescue group and veterinary practice.