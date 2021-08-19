  • Home >
Search for hiker in Mayo called off as body of man discovered

Thursday, August 19, 2021

A search operation for a missing hiker in Co Mayo was called off on Wednesday after the body of a man was discovered.

The man, in his 30s, shared a picture of himself near the summit of Mweelrea near Westport at about 3.30pm on Monday.

This was his last known contact and family and friends were not able to get in touch with him afterwards.

The search group, which included Mayo Mountain Rescue and gardaí, resumed their efforts later on Tuesday morning and once again at first light on Wednesday.

The man was originally from the area but had been living in the UK.

