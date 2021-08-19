Walk-in Covid testing continues in Carlow

WALK-IN tests continue at the Covid-19 testing centre in Carlow.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare wishes to advise that all five of its Covid-19 testing centres in the southeast continue to operate seven days a week for appointments.

In Carlow, people can attend any time between 8.30am and 6.30pm daily at the centre at St Dympna’s Hospital, Carlow.

Members of the public are welcome to make an appointment by self-referral, using the web portal for doing so at https://covid19test.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/

The following times for other regional centres apply:

 Clonmel (Moyle Rovers GAA Centre), 8.30am to 12pm and 2pm to 6.30pm daily

 Kilkenny (Hebron Industrial Estate), 9.30am to 6.30 pm daily

 Waterford (Kilcohan), 8.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 7pm daily

 Wexford (Whitemills Industrial Park), 8.30am to 12.30pm daily.

The HSE advise that if you have any symptoms which indicate that you may have Covid-19 (such as cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose), isolate and get a test immediately.

For further information, see https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/covid19/testing/get-tested/.