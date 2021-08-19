Woman arrested as part of Garda operation into money laundering

Gardaí have arrested a woman as part of a money laundering investigation into a West African organised crime group (OCG).

On Thursday morning, detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, assisted by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau and Armed Support Unit, carried out searches in two premises in west Dublin and Co Kildare.

“A significant number of items of electronic and financial evidence were seized during the course of this search and these items are currently being analysed,” a statement from Gardaí said.

The woman (44) was arrested on suspicion of committing offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 and is currently being held at Ronanstown Garda station.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.