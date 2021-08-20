Bulky waste drop off at Powerstown

Carlovians can drop off bulky household waste such as couches and bed bases at Powerstown Civic Amenity Site next week.

The bulky waste drop off will be in operation at Powerstown from 24-28 August at €10 per drop.

Items accepted include bed bases (no mattresses or bedding), armchairs, couches, display cabinets, bikes, go karts, chest of drawers and garden furniture.

The service is for domestic householders only and commercial and retail operators will be refused entry or charged full disposal fee.

Contact 0599172406 or check out www.carlow.ie for further information.