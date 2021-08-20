Carlow native publishes academic book

CARLOW academic Dr Deirdre Dunlevy has published a new edited volume with colleagues from across Europe that explores how mutlilingualism can empower a community.

The book, ***Multilingualism in Public Spaces***, co-edited with Professor Robert Blackwood of the University of Liverpool, explores different contexts in which multilingualism can empower a community, overcome divisions and act as a tool for social cohesion.

The volume, published by Bloomsbury, includes chapters written by Dr Dunlevy exploring the complex language policy and importance of place names to identity in Northern Ireland.

Dr Dunlevy, a former pupil of Scoil Mhuire gan Smál and Presentation College Carlow, worked on ‘Multilingualism: Empowering Individuals, Transforming Societies’, an interdisciplinary project funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council and headed by Cambridge University that explored how the insights gained from stepping outside a single language, culture and mode of thought are vital to individuals and societies.