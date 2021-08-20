Death notices and funeral arrangements

Ted Duggan

16 Springdale, Tullow Road and formerly of Sleaty Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on August 19th, 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved father of Loreto, Fiona, Catriona, Teddy, Niall, Matthew and Phillip and adored grandfather to his 21 grandchildren and the late Warren.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, wife Kathleen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends, especially his good friend Eamon and nephew Kevin.

May Ted Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Ted’s Funeral Mass (limited to 50 people) will take place on Saturday at 4pm in The Holy Family Church, Askea. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Ted’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, online streaming service by using the following

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/