French president Emmanuel Macron to visit Ireland next week

James Cox

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a ‘short working visit’ to Ireland next week.

Mr Macron will arrive in Dublin on the morning of Thursday, August 26th before being welcomed by President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin.

He will then travel to Government Buildings for a working lunch with the Taoiseach.

The meeting between Micheál Martin and Mr Macron will focus on current EU and international issues, Covid-19 and Irish-French relations.

“President Macron will be accompanied by Mr Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mr Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery, and Mr. Clément Beaune, Secretary of State for European Affairs,” according to a Government statement.

Their itinerary will include bilateral meetings with their Irish counterparts, Minister for Foreign Affiars Simon Coveney, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister of State Thomas Byrne.