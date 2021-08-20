I Bradán Brook,Kildavin: a beautifully proportioned home on 1.13 acres

By Suzanne Pender

LOCATED just off the N80, 1 Bradán Brook, Kildavin, Bunclody (Y21 DY82) is close to the village of Kildavin and within a five-minute drive of Bunclody.

Extending to c268sq m (2,885 sq ft), this wonderful home is beautifully proportioned and stands on a mature 1.13-acre (0.46 hectare) site. As the images confirm, the owners have been meticulous in their decoration and maintenance of this house, which would make an exceptional family home. The extensive landing area would be ideal as a home office; alternatively, one of the bedrooms could easily convert for similar use.

Dublin commuters have the option of linking with the N11 outside Camolin or the M9 near Carlow, depending on which approach to the capital they wish to take. There are lots of local amenities, with Carlow the closest town, which is an approximate 15-minute drive.

For sale by private treaty – offers invited in the region of €537,500.

See https://bit.ly/3ywjUru or contact REA Sothern, Dublin Street, Carlow.