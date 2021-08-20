Seamus Byrne had a long record of voluntary military service to his country

By Charlie Keegan

SEAMUS Byrne, 140 JKL Avenue, Carlow, who passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday 21 July surrounded by his family, was a man with a long record of voluntary military service to his country.

Seamus was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a proud Carlow man.

He was born in 1930, being reared in Potato Market in the centre of Carlow town. Seamus often spoke of the happy years he spent in Potato Market.

Having left school at an early age, Seamus started his working life with Governey’s Boot Factory, where he developed many work skills. Because work at the boot factory wasn’t permanent, he applied for a job with the Carlow Sugar Factory on Athy Road. He got the job and rose through the ranks at the sugar plant to charge hand, foreman and eventually factory supervisor.

He carried out his work diligently and with great fairness to everyone. Seamus had a great love of golf and was a founding member of the Sugar Factory Golf Society, which still remains active today.

Seamus met and married the love of his life Nancy O’Brien from Staplestown Road. Following their marriage, the newlyweds lived for a short period with Nancy’s parents in Staplestown Road and St Mary’s Park before eventually moving to 140 JKL Avenue, where they spent the remainder of their happy married life. They reared nine children. JKL Avenue was, and is, a close-knit community of loyal neighbours and friends. Over the years, Seamus and Nancy enjoyed many a night’s socialising and dancing.

An avid reader, Seamus particularly enjoyed the articles in the military section of Ireland’s Own. He had a particular appreciation of the military life and history of Michael Collins.

From an early age, Seamus was extremely militarily-minded. His soldiering career began at the age of 14 when he joined the local defence force (LDF). The Byrne family, to this day, remain unaware of the enlisting age for the LDF, but are sure it was not as low as 14.

The LDF was replaced by An Foras Cosanta Áitiúil (FCA), where Seamus went on to rise to the rank of company sergeant (CS). He was an excellent marksman and the only Carlow shooter selected to represent Leinster on a shooting team.

The FCA was the second love of Seamus Byrne’s life. He enjoyed many happy years as a member of the FCA, forming loyal friendships. After his FCA days, Seamus then joined the Organisation of Ex-Servicemen and Women (ONE).

His beloved wife Nancy passed away in 2007, which left Seamus and his family heartbroken. He struggled enormously with the burden of his loss, but ONE proved a great comfort to him at this difficult time. Seamus formed great friendships with members of the organisation Jimmy Slattery and Murt O’Leary, attending many functions and parades with them.

In recognition of his loyal service to his country, Seamus was presented with a medal and certificate of appreciation, signed by taoiseach Leo Varadkar, in 2018. The presentation was made by the chairman of Post 29 IUNVA (Irish United Nations Veterans Association), Carlow at a function in Teach Asca, the Éire Óg GFC clubhouse. Seamus was an honorary member of the UN veterans body.

In a sporting sense, Seamus played minor football for the O’Hanrahans, while he also played handball in the CYMS, College Street.

Seamus demonstrated his human side and love of family when proving a huge support to his daughter Marian in June 2016 following the sudden, accidental passing of her son Daniel.

Fr Tommy Dillon, CC, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland, led prayers at the Byrne home on Thursday 22 July.

Hugh Kelly performed the draping of Seamus’s coffin at the removal of his remains from his home on Friday morning; Hugh also organised the colour party and guard of honour at the graveside in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Fr Tom Little, PP, was chief celebrant of Seamus’s funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, assisted by Fr Dillon and Deacon Liam Dunne.

Three significant symbols of the life of Seamus Byrne were presented at the altar at the start of Mass. Grandson Oisín brought forward a golf club, reflective of the love Seamus had for the game; a plaque was presented by granddaughter Caithlin, symbolic of his love for his country; while great-granddaughter Leah brought up a photo of Seamus and Nancy taken on the occasion of their ruby (40th) wedding anniversary, a photo greatly cherished by Seamus.

Readings at Mass were by his son Eugene and daughter Ann Marie, while prayers of the faithful were recited by grandchildren Tracy, Heather, Colin, Amy, Lila, Andrew and Mary Claire.

In a eulogy at the end of Mass, Dan Byrne, Seamus’s eldest son, paid a wonderful tribute to the many fine and commendable qualities that Seamus Byrne brought to his life.

The singing of hymns was by Louise Delaney, with music provided by Dale Hennessy.

Seamus was laid to rest with Nancy in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

He is survived by his five sons and four daughters – Dan, Eugene, Jimmy, Marian, Ann Marie, Geraldine, Philip, Lillian and David – by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Seamus is also survived by his niece Elaine, nephews Pat and Raymond Farrell (England), brothers-in-law Michael O’Brien (England) and Jim O’Brien, sisters-in-law Maggie Burke (England) and Frances James and by a wide circle of friends and neighbours.