Tullow Livestock Sales hold impressive show and sale

Thursday, August 19, 2021
Tullow Livestock Sales recent show and sale
First placed hoggett at Tullow Livestock Sales’ recent show and sale
Eva Jones admiring the first place hoggett winners at Tullow Livestock Sales’ recent show and sale. The owner was Paddy and Kathleen Kenny from Wicklow and the hoggetts made €285 each Photos: Roger Jones
Plenty of action around the ring
Third prize winners
Fifth prize winners
