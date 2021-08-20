  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Tullow Livestock Sales hold impressive show and sale

Tullow Livestock Sales hold impressive show and sale

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Tullow Livestock Sales recent show and sale

First placed hoggett at Tullow Livestock Sales’ recent show and sale

Eva Jones admiring the first place hoggett winners at Tullow Livestock Sales’ recent  show and sale. The owner was Paddy and Kathleen Kenny from Wicklow and the hoggetts made €285 each                                       Photos: Roger Jones

Plenty of action around the ring

Third prize winners

Fifth prize winners

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Businesswomen invited to join mentorship programme

Friday, 20/08/21 - 12:30pm

Death notices and funeral arrangements

Friday, 20/08/21 - 10:42am

Information evening with the faculty of lifelong learning at IT Carlow

Thursday, 19/08/21 - 6:38pm