What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 11 planning applications between 13 and 20 August.

Bagenalstown: Milltown New Homes Limited wishes to demolish a derelict single-storey dwelling and outbuildings and the construction of a single-storey dwelling at Sheenan, Garryhill, Bagenalstown.

BEAM Adult Education Services wishes to complete fit-out works carried out to date, including erection of internal partitions and continuation/completion of fit-out works at Shop Around, Market Square, Bagenalstown – a protected structure. Permission is also sought for a change of use from retail to adult training facility premises.

Carlow: Paul and Claire Moore wish to reorder and extend dwelling house comprising internal refurbishment, demolition of the existing conservatory, construction of new single-storey extension to the rear, together with the demolition and reconstruction of a new entrance porch to the front of the existing dwelling at The Orchards, Tullow Road, Chaplestown.

Carlow Golf Club Complex wishes to construct a proposed entrance to Carlow Golf Club Complex, Deerpark.

Hacketstown: Smith Groundworks and Civil Engineering Limited wishes to restore a 6.1-hectare abandoned sand and gravel quarry to agricultural grassland by backfilling, using imported inert soil and stone at Tinnaclash, Hacketstown.

Kilbride: Larry and Christine O’Toole wish to construct a single-storey domestic garage as constructed at The Commons, Carrigslaney, Kilbride.

Thomas Salter wishes to construct a two-storey dwelling and garage at Sherwoodpark, Kilbride.

Kildavin: Ray Treacy wishes to construct an external slatted tank and concrete aprons at Cranemore, Kildavin.

Rathvilly: Ray and Sabrina Donegan wish to construct a single-storey extension to west side of dwelling at Knocklishen Beg, Rathvilly.

Katherine Doyle wishes to change garage design at Lisnavagh, Rathvilly.

Tullow: Burnside Autocyl Tullow wishes to construct a single-storey extension to north and east elevations of existing office area at Tullow Business Park, Tullowbeg, Tullow.