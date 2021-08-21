Charlie always had a kind word for everyone

By Charlie Keegan

THE people of the Clonmore, Hacketstown and Tullow areas of Co Carlow were greatly saddened to learn of the passing on Sunday 1 August at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny of Charlie Dagg, Ballinakill, Tullow, a member of the local farming community.

Born on 31 January 1947, Charlie was second of three children – two boys and a girl – of the late Charlie and Elizabeth (Lily) (née Pollard) Dagg. He had been in serious ill health over recent months, having been a patient in St Luke’s, the District Hospital, Carlow and SignaCare Nursing Home, Bunclody.

In keeping with his wishes, Charlie came back to reside in Ballinakill, where he was looked after by carers and brother Tommy, but his health declined sharply in the weeks before his passing, necessitating further hospitalisation in St Luke’s, where he received wonderful care and attention, as he had in all the care facilities in which he was treated.

A member of a highly-respected Church of Ireland farming family, Charlie farmed all his life at Ballinakill, with his late father and younger brother, who survives him.

The passing of Charlie is a great loss to Tommy, both having worked side-by-side on the Dagg farm for well over half-a-century. The Daggs were regarded as first-class farmers, carrying on a successful mixed enterprise of tillage and livestock.

Charlie’s mother Lily came from the well-known and respected Pollard family from Coolmanagh, Hacketstown.

His only sister Olive Wilkinson, a public health nurse, lost her life at the age of 38 in a road traffic accident outside Johnstown, Co Kilkenny in August 1983.

Although he did not play competitive sport, Charlie followed the fortunes of the local Clonmore football teams and Carlow county teams in football and hurling.

The many messages of condolence on social media reflected Charlie Dagg’s popularity. A single man, he was a great character, always with a kind word for people and will be greatly missed by the staff and customers of his ‘local’ – Byrne’s pub in Clonmore.

The messages also referred to Charlie as a gentleman, a good friend, a great neighbour and ‘a loveable rogue’.

Charlie reposed at Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly before removal on Wednesday afternoon 4 August to St John’s Church, Clonmore, where his funeral service was conducted by Canon Robert Jones, Rector of the Kiltegan group of parishes.

The readings at the service were by his sisters Sharon Ryan and Tracy Walshe, with the hymns selected being representative of Charlie’s life. There was uplifting congregational singing during the service.

In his address, Canon Roberts spoke of Charlie Dagg as being a character and a man for the craic. He referred to Charlie as an individual who had spent his entire life in the embrace of his native place, completely happy to be part of his rural community.

Outside of his farming life, Canon Jones said that Charlie followed football and hurling, while he also liked to have a flutter on the horses, always enjoying a day out at the races, Punchestown being a favourite meeting.

Indeed, the photo on the front of Charlie’s funeral leaflet was of him preparing to head off to a race meeting in Punchestown, with cigarette in hand, wearing a trademark smile, with sheepdog in the background and a fork stuck in a bale of hay – all reflective of the life of Charlie Dagg.

Following the service, Charlie was laid to rest in the Dagg family plot with his parents and sister in the adjoining churchyard, with Rev Jones reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Charlie is survived by his brother Tommy (Ballinakill), special cousin Barbara Walshe (Ballinagilky, Hacketstown), his aunt Maggie (Arklow), cousins, neighbours and friends.