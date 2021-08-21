Charming bungalow on the outskirts of Carlow town

THIS beautiful bungalow at 4 Strawhall, Athy Road, Carlow is set in an idyllic third of an acre site that’s quite close to Carlow town.

This is truly a ‘find’ for a property of this type and one word to describe it would be charming, and it’s situated in a most convenient area. These properties rarely come to the market and such an opportunity should not be missed. Accommodation consists of entrance hallway, living room, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom, bedroom two, bathroom and extensive garden with mature trees and shrubs.

There is also a variety of small outhouses to the side. The heating is oil central heating and the windows are double glazed. The bungalow is decorated in a traditional style with terracotta tiles and laminate flooring.

Contact Kehoe Auctioneers for a brochure to be emailed to you or telephone 059 9131678 for a viewing.

 

