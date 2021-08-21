Covid: 2,125 cases as Nolan says numbers should stabilise by September

Sarah Mooney

A further 2,125 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic, as a public health expert warned of a window for a “large wave” of the disease in the coming weeks before vaccines take full effect.

Professor Philip Nolan, a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), said on Saturday that although 90 per cent of adults have received a first vaccine dose, just 75 per cent are two weeks after their second.

This leaves a total 25 per cent of the population unprotected as they are either partially vaccinated or completely unvaccinated, Prof Nolan said.

The professor said that beyond the next few weeks, the incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland should stabilise into September as doses administered to date take full effect.

“We have seen extraordinary uptake of vaccination in Ireland, and this is making us safer, but we need to give the vaccines time to work,” Prof Nolan said in a series of tweets.

“The message: get your vaccine, get your second dose, and wait the 7-14 days they need to build your immunity.

“Yes, over 90 per cent of adults have had their first dose, and over 80 per cent have completed their vaccination regimen, but only about 75 per cent of adults are two weeks after their final dose; 25 per cent of the adult population not yet fully vaccinated is enough for a large wave of disease.

“We are seeing continued growth in incidence, numbers in hospital and ICU.

“The cases are predominantly in young unvaccinated or partially vaccinated adults.

“This very high incidence constitutes a large force of infection so that incidence is now rising in older vaccinated adults and in children.”

Prof Nolan continued: “We should see incidence stabilise as the current vaccination programme finishes and these vaccines take full effect through August and into September, but the trajectory between now and then is uncertain and requires we minimise the risks of any social contact.

“Support those around you to get and complete their vaccination, and to wait 1-2 weeks for it to become effective.

“Stay safe with the basics: self-isolate if symptomatic, respiratory and hand hygiene, keep your distance, masks, avoid crowds, ventilation.”

It comes as a number of Covid-19 cases involving the Delta-plus variant have been identified in Ireland.

Figures released this morning show 259 people in hospital with the virus, and 54 in intensive care.

The chief executive of the HSE has appealed to the unvaccinated to reconsider their decision, as both walk-in vaccination centres and walk-in testing centres operate across the country this weekend.

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, four further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 were reported on Saturday, along with 1,612 new cases.